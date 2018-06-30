हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
B-town A-listers, sports stars grace Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's engagement bash

Akash Ambani, eldest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to exchange rings with his longtime girlfriend Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani and his bride-to-be Shloka Mehta will get engaged in a grand ceremony at his Mumbai residence, Antilla. 

While Akash chose a royal sherwani in the shade of maroon, Shloka donned a heavily embellished lehenga in pink and grey hues. The bride-to-be opted for light jewellery to compliment her look. 

Groom-to-be's mother Nita and daughter Isha chose to wear outfits of similar shades with pink floral embroidery by designer duo Abu Jan-Sandeep Khosla. The young Ambani scion Anant opted for a deep grey sherwani.

Check out some of the photos from the event here: 

Keeping it classy, the entrance of the Ambani's house has been majestically decorated with flowers and lights. Meanwhile, biggies from B-town and other VIPs have already arrived at the venue.

Only recently, the Ambani family threw a grand Mehendi ceremony and a pre-engagement bash at their Mumbai residence, which saw the attendance of who's who of Bollywood, corporate and political world. 

For the unversed, Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor.

Though the wedding date is yet to be announced officially, rumours are there that the two will tie the knot in December this year. 

