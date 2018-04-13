B-town celebs spotted: Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Singh Grover

A host of celebrities from the tinsel town were spotted spreading their magic during their public outing at separate locations in Mumbai. Take a look at the photos of these celebs.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who was clicked at the airport by the shutterbugs, was seen carrying his favourite blue pillow with him.

Actor Emraan Hashmi was spotted sitting inside a car at Pali Bhavan cafe, Bandra.

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Nushrat Bharucha was spotted at the airport as she happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan was spotted shopping at Bandra, Mumbai.

Television actor Karan Singh Grover, known for his work in shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai' was spotted at the airport.

Amruta Khanvilkar, who will next be seen in Indian period thriller film 'Raazi', directed by Meghna Gulzar, was spotted at Bombay Cocktail Bar, Andheri.

'Inkaar' actress Chitrangada Singh was snapped outside a juice salon in Bandra.

'Julie 2' actress Laxmi Rai was spotted at the airport.

VJ-turned actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Kitchen Garden in Bandra.