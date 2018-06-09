हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

B-town pours in birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — Check out their posts

Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Swara Bhasker have poured birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Saturday.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Swara Bhasker have poured birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Saturday.

Doting dad Anil took to Twitter to share an old picture of the 'Veere Di Wedding' star and wish her a Happy Birthday.

"@sonamakapoor, u were the best bridesmaid on-screen & the most beautiful bride in real life. U've shown the world, once again, what an incredible force u are. & with @anandahuja by your side, you're gonna soar higher & prouder than ever! Happy B'day jetsetter!! Missing u & Mom!," tweeted the 'Race 3' star.

Here's what the other celebs posted:

Rhea Kapoor: Wishing our co-founder @sonamakapoor a very Happy Birthday! May today be as phenomenal as you are! You continue to inspire us everyday. #RhesonsToBeHappy #EverydayPhenomenal

Akshay Kumar: Happiest birthday dear @sonamakapoor. This has been a great year, wishing you even more happiness and success superseding it with every year :)

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday Madame Ahuja. @sonamakapoor

Swara Bhasker: Happy happy birthday @sonamakapoor knowing u has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you! love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! @reelsandframes

Arjun Kapoor: To the most fiercely loyal, beautiful, simple, unassuming, silly, goofy, funny, emotional, mad, happy, hard working, gutsy, & selfless soul I know... Happy birthday @sonamakapoor !!! You always got my back and I always got yours... 

Diana Penty: Happy Happy Birthday, gorgeous!! Hope you have a super duper day and a rocking year ahead! Lots of love always sonamakapoor

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dear @sonamakapoor & congratulations on the super success of #VDW ...this year has been great for you, may the coming years be even better. Much Love.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy happiest birthday @sonamakapoor... what an amaaaaaazing year it's been and I hope it keeps getting better... biggest hug and lotssssss of love 

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy bday @sonamakapoor. This year has been great! May you get greater love in future too.

Rajkummar Rao: Happy birthday my dearest @sonamakapoor. Have the best of everything. Lots of love and happiness always

Maniesh Paul: Wish u a very happy birthday @sonamakapoor ...stay blessed

Rahul Dev: Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor ! This is definitely your year.. Progression in life, the wonderful #VDW & much to follow .. Stay blessed

Patralekhaa: Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor. I wish you copious amounts of love,and all the joy in the world. Have a great birthday

In the meantime, Sonam, who had been busy with her Cannes appearance and promoting her film 'Veere Di Wedding' after her wedding, is on a much-needed break. She is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja. 

As per reports, Sonam will celebrate her birthday with Anand and her gal pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. 

Actor and Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor, who is also in London currently, shooting for his film 'Namastey London', may join in the celebrations. 

