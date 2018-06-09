B-town pours in birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — Check out their posts

New Delhi: Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Swara Bhasker have poured birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Saturday.
Doting dad Anil took to Twitter to share an old picture of the 'Veere Di Wedding' star and wish her a Happy Birthday.
"@sonamakapoor, u were the best bridesmaid on-screen & the most beautiful bride in real life. U've shown the world, once again, what an incredible force u are. & with @anandahuja by your side, you're gonna soar higher & prouder than ever! Happy B'day jetsetter!! Missing u & Mom!," tweeted the 'Race 3' star.
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2018
Here's what the other celebs posted:
Rhea Kapoor: Wishing our co-founder @sonamakapoor a very Happy Birthday! May today be as phenomenal as you are! You continue to inspire us everyday. #RhesonsToBeHappy #EverydayPhenomenal
— Rheson (@WeAreRheson) June 9, 2018
Akshay Kumar: Happiest birthday dear @sonamakapoor. This has been a great year, wishing you even more happiness and success superseding it with every year :)
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 9, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday Madame Ahuja. @sonamakapoor
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 9, 2018
Swara Bhasker: Happy happy birthday @sonamakapoor knowing u has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you! love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! @reelsandframes
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 9, 2018
Arjun Kapoor: To the most fiercely loyal, beautiful, simple, unassuming, silly, goofy, funny, emotional, mad, happy, hard working, gutsy, & selfless soul I know... Happy birthday @sonamakapoor !!! You always got my back and I always got yours...
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018
Diana Penty: Happy Happy Birthday, gorgeous!! Hope you have a super duper day and a rocking year ahead! Lots of love always sonamakapoor
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 9, 2018
Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dear @sonamakapoor & congratulations on the super success of #VDW ...this year has been great for you, may the coming years be even better. Much Love.
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 9, 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy happiest birthday @sonamakapoor... what an amaaaaaazing year it's been and I hope it keeps getting better... biggest hug and lotssssss of love
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 9, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy bday @sonamakapoor. This year has been great! May you get greater love in future too.
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 9, 2018
Rajkummar Rao: Happy birthday my dearest @sonamakapoor. Have the best of everything. Lots of love and happiness always
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 9, 2018
Maniesh Paul: Wish u a very happy birthday @sonamakapoor ...stay blessed
— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) June 9, 2018
Rahul Dev: Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor ! This is definitely your year.. Progression in life, the wonderful #VDW & much to follow .. Stay blessed
— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) June 9, 2018
Patralekhaa: Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor. I wish you copious amounts of love,and all the joy in the world. Have a great birthday
— Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) June 9, 2018
In the meantime, Sonam, who had been busy with her Cannes appearance and promoting her film 'Veere Di Wedding' after her wedding, is on a much-needed break. She is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja.
As per reports, Sonam will celebrate her birthday with Anand and her gal pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Actor and Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor, who is also in London currently, shooting for his film 'Namastey London', may join in the celebrations.