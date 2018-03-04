हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baba Sehgal hints at making song on Katy Perry

Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model. 

IANS| Updated: Mar 04, 2018, 18:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal has hinted at making a song on American singer Katy Perry, who is known for numbers like 'Roar' and 'Dark horse'.

"I love you, Katy Perry. Very very very. Main Punjabi tu angreji (I am Punjabi, you are English). Mera Dil (my heart) very crajy crajy. I love you, Katy Perry - coming soon," Sehgal captioned the image.

This is not the first time a celebrity has dedicated a song to a global star. Singer Diljit Dosanjh had "openly" made the song "Do you know" on reality TV star Kylie Jenner. 

