Baba Sehgal hints at making song on Katy Perry

Mumbai: Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal has hinted at making a song on American singer Katy Perry, who is known for numbers like 'Roar' and 'Dark horse'.

Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model.

"I love you, Katy Perry. Very very very. Main Punjabi tu angreji (I am Punjabi, you are English). Mera Dil (my heart) very crajy crajy. I love you, Katy Perry - coming soon," Sehgal captioned the image.

This is not the first time a celebrity has dedicated a song to a global star. Singer Diljit Dosanjh had "openly" made the song "Do you know" on reality TV star Kylie Jenner.