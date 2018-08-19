हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan starts shooting for 'KBC' 10th season, remembers game show's early days

In a new blog post, the 75-year-old actor reminisced about the early days of his hit show that started its journey back in 2000.  

Bachchan starts shooting for &#039;KBC&#039; 10th season, remembers game show&#039;s early days
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 10th season of his hit game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

In a new blog post, the 75-year-old actor reminisced about the early days of his hit show that started its journey back in 2000.

"The first day of shoot for KBC... And the apprehensions and nervous energy eating up the intestines... It's been 18 years of KBC in India and the 10th season... A majority of which have been associated with me... Seems strange but there it is..." Bachchan wrote.

"The location the crew the stage the meetings the references and the briefings .. All form such a vast variety of creative input that it is difficult to ignore even the smallest of suggestions..." he added.

The veteran actor said that though shooting for the show has been a "daunting" and "most arduous" task, he still believes that the continued support from the audiences "is enough reason to be there even after 18 years of its existence".

"To know and meet the people of my land, from distant destinations... To hear their stories of struggle and condition is heart breaking at times... Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes, it is the most satisfying moment... A life changes and in some small way when KBC is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," Bachchan said.

"There is a sense of pride in what we conduct for the benefit of others but there is the greatest pride in the achieving of the contestant... And the happiness that the few hours at the hot seat brings for them," he added.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan KBCKaun Banega CrorepatiAmitabh Bachchan moviesAmitabh Bachchan life

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close