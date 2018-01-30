Back pain forces Rani Mukerji to cancel shoot for TV show

Mumbai: Actor Rani Mukerji cancelled the shoot for India's Next Superstar on January 29, owing to a serious back pain.

Rani, who had gone to the show to promote her upcoming film Hichki, was preparing to shoot with show judges, directors Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, when she felt the "excruciating" back pain, a source from the sets said.

"Rani has been in excruciating pain for the past three days. She is a thorough professional and despite her back issue she landed up on the sets of India's Next Superstar today.

"She was getting ready to shoot with her best friend Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty and that's when she again felt a surge of pain. She couldn't move. Her pain was excruciating again and unfortunately, she had to rush home to be attended by her doctor. We hope she gets well soon," the source said.

Hichki marks Rani's return to cinema after three years. She plays the role of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.