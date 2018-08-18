हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bariely ki barfi

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' clocks a year, Rajkummar nostalgic

As Bareilly Ki Barfi clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.

&#039;Bareilly Ki Barfi&#039; clocks a year, Rajkummar nostalgic

Mumbai: As Bareilly Ki Barfi clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.

The 33-year-old actor tweeted: "One year of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. Thank you guys for all the love and affection that you've showered upon the film and Badass Babua Pritam Vidrohi.

"This wouldn't have been possible without you Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari sir and my lovely Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurranna and Junglee Pictures."

"Bareilly Ki Barfi", a romantic comedy film garnered a positive response from the audience and did well at the box office.

Rajkummar will next be seen in Amar Kaushik directorial film "Stree", alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on August 31. 

Tags:
bariely ki barfiRajkummar RaoNewtonPatralekhastreeShraddha Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close