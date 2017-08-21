close
Barun Sobti likes relaxed birthdays

Actor Barun Sobti, who turned a year older on Monday, says he likes to celebrate his birthday in a relaxed manner with his family.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 16:54
Image Courtesy: TV Show Still

Mumbai: Actor Barun Sobti, who turned a year older on Monday, says he likes to celebrate his birthday in a relaxed manner with his family.

"I like to keep my birthday very relaxed. I mostly spend it with my family and today (Monday) as well I am spending some quality time with my family. I am not working today and waiting to see if any surprise comes my way," Barun said in a statement.

He already got a surprise a day before his birthday. Director Milind Dhaimade and producer Varun Shah of his upcoming film "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" visited him on the set of his TV show "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon".

The actor said: "It was a pleasant surprise to see my director Milind and producer Varun putting in so much of effort to celebrate my birthday by coming all the way here despite heavy rainfall."

The film will release on October 6. 

