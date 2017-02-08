close
'Battlestar Galactica' star Richard Hatch dies at 71

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 17:18
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: Richard Hatch, star of the original 'Battlestar Galactica' and the Syfy remake, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 71. Hatch died at his home in Santa Clarita, California, with his son Paul by his side, his manager confirmed to Variety.

"I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart," his manager Michael Kaliski said.

Hatch was best known for playing Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series, which aired from 1978-79, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series drama.

He portrayed a different character, Tom Zarek, in the 2003 reimagined series. After beginning his career Off Broadway, Hatch's acting career took off after landing a role on the soap opera "All My Children" in 1971.

His additional TV credits include guest roles in a number of 70s and 80s favorites, including "CHiPs," "Fantasy Island," "Dynasty," "Murder She Wrote," "The Love Boat," "T.J. Hooker," "Baywatch," and "MacGyver."

He also wrote five original "Battlestar" novels and became a popular fixture at Comic Book and sci-fi events for fans. "Battlestar Galactica" colleagues and friends paid tribute to the actor on social media.

"Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional," executive producer Ronald D. Moore tweeted. "His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG' family."

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 17:18

