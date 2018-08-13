हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ruby Rose Batwoman

'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose quits Twitter post backlash

Before bidding adieu to Twitter, 'The Meg' star responded to criticism in a series of tweets. 

Photo courtesy: ANI

Washington D.C.: Australian actor Ruby Rose has quit Twitter after receiving backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in a new CW show. In an emotional social media post last week, Rose had announced that she is set to play the first LGBTQ lead in a TV series.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, two days after the announcement, the 32-year-old deleted her Twitter account after some fans expressed their anger over the casting.

Before bidding adieu to Twitter, 'The Meg' star responded to criticism in a series of tweets. The actor wrote that she wished "we would all support each other and our journeys."

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past five years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys," Rose wrote.

"When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other...Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it's been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially," she continued.

The 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' star concluded by saying that she is "looking forward to getting more than four hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone."

