Beautiful soul gone too soon: Kapoor, Ayyappan & Marwah families remember Sridevi

Mumbai: One of Indian cinema’s most talented artistes – Sridevi – was cremated with full State Honours today at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium. Family, friends and fans bid tearful adieu to India’s first female superstar, who won a million hearts across the globe by her spellbinding performances in a career spanning over 5 decades.

Sridevi’s passing away is an irreplaceable loss to the entire nation. The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the country and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief.

The Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah families issued a joint statement Wednesday evening remembering Sridevi.

Excerpts from the statement:

“Past few days have been trying times for us. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Sridevi had same connect with her family. Let us all who loved Sridevi, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.

Let's help them remember their mother fondly & help them build life & be what Sridevi had dreamt for them. We ask that you respect our privacy & allow us space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity& we implore, you give her the same respect."

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law, took to Twitter to share a copy of the joint statement.

The veteran actress breathed her last on Saturday (February 24) at around 11 pm in Dubai. She died of “drowning in the bathtub” of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after “loss of consciousness” the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem autopsy conducted on the late actress.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.