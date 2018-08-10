Being a Jat, will never step back: Dharmendra

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who will be seen in his forthcoming release 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' has said that being a Jat, he and his family will never step back from making films until they don't become successful in it.

Dharmendra was interacting with media at the trailer launch of the film along with his co-actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and director Navaniat Singh on Friday in Mumbai.

When asked when he and his sons decided to make the movie, he said: "Our dream was to make this fim. The First part of the franchise worked and the second part was a failure, but we are Jats and we will never step back.

"We keep putting in our efforts until we become successful. That's how we gathered courage to make and complete the film. If you don't chase your dreams, then your life is of no use. So, we hope audience will like our film."

Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha will feature in recreated version of Dharmendra's iconic song 'Rafta Rafta' in the film along with lead cast.

When asked to share his experience of working with Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha in the song, Dharmendra said: "I think it is my and my family's karma that whenever I call anybody from the industry, they associate themselves with us. Whenever I need somebody, the entire industry is there for me. Salman himself is very good human being. I love him. He is a wonderful and genuine person.

The actor also praised Sonakshi Sinha and Rekha. "Sonakshi is like my daughter and Rekha is very old friend of mine. We have worked in many films," said Dharmendra.

"Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' is an action-comedy film, directed by Navaniat Singh. It is a sequel to the 2013 film, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' and the third installment of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' film series.

The film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.

It is scheduled for release on August 31.