Being a parent is above all, says Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has not been able to take out time for promotions of his upcoming film "Bati Gul Meter Chalu" because of his children, says "being a parent is above all."

Shahid became parent one more time when he and Mira welcomed the arrival of their son Zain a week ago. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha who is not keeping so well nowadays.

The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to explain his absence from work.

He wrote: "The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just nine days to go for "Batti Gul meter chalu" to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon."

Also starring actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, "Bati Gul Meter Chalu" is slated to release on September 21.