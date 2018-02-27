Bella Hadid says she's 'beyond proud' of sister Gigi

London: American model Bella Hadid has revealed on Instagram that she is "beyond proud" of her sister Gigi.

The 21-year-old model and Gigi, 22, have both recently been appearing at Milan Fashion Week in Italy, and Bella has taken to her Instagram account to post a celebratory video of them opening a bottle of Champagne backstage at a show and to lavish praise on her sibling, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside the video, Bella wrote: "Post- sappy speech before the show..And I've been telling you all night... but Gigi Hadid I am so beyond proud of the hardworking, kind, talented, smart, funny woman that you are ETCETCETC... (your perfect face being the least of your attributes) congratulations on your 4th and final tommyxgigi collection....

"You exceeded all expectations, not only from me but everyone around you. I am not surprised that you had a another perfect show but yet again, you have surprised me, as you do every day [love heart emoji] (sic)"