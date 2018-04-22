Ben Affleck jokes Chris Hemsworth 'can have him' in Matt Damon feud

Washington D.C.: Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, officially, took sides in the years-long feud between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Affleck took to Twitter to respond to a false report that said his longtime BFF Damon has stopped associating himself with him and was instead "buddying up with Chris Hemsworth" as he wrote, "Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I'm Team @JimmyKimmel anyways.

"Hemsworth later responded to Affleck's tweet and wrote, "Sorry mate not my fault! He`s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.How do you like them apples. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely."

For more than a decade, Damon and Kimmel have playfully feuded on TV, although they are friends in real life.