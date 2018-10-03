हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck looks fit during rehab stint

Actor Ben Affleck, who is getting treated for his alcohol addiction in a rehabilitation centre, looked fit and in good spirits while heading for gym.

Ben Affleck looks fit during rehab stint

Los Angeles: Actor Ben Affleck, who is getting treated for his alcohol addiction in a rehabilitation centre, looked fit and in good spirits while heading for gym.

The "Justice League" actor's outing comes one week after he completed the first 30 days of his third stint in the centre for his battle with alcoholism, usmagazine.com reported on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old showed off his buff body in slim-fit vintage classic T-shirt with a pair of sunglasses.

He also rocked a short new haircut while holding an ice coffee.

A two-time Oscar winner, Affleck has checked into a rehabilitation centre in the past also as he sought help in 2001 and 2017 for his addiction.

Tags:
Ben AffleckJustice LeagueBen Affleck rehab

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close