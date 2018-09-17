हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ben Affleck

Ben is trying to be sober for his kids' sake and for their mom: Casey Affleck

Ben shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six with Jennifer. 

Ben is trying to be sober for his kids&#039; sake and for their mom: Casey Affleck
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Casey Affleck has said his brother Hollywood star Ben Affleck is trying hard to get over his alcohol addiction for the sake of his kids and their mother, ex Jennifer Garner. 

Ben shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six with Jennifer. 

"Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. I think for his kids' sake and for their mom, and for himself, he's trying to do the work and get it together," Casey told Entertainment Tonight. 

"Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he's been sober for about 30 years. I've been sober for about six years," he added.

Casey said it is "hard" for Ben but he is lucky to have resources to treat his addiction. 

"Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.

"It can't be easier to have everybody looking at you and taking your picture as you're walking out of an intervention. I saw my father struggle with it for many years and nobody was following him around with cameras and stuff. It's not a great look. But on the other hand, it's nothing to be ashamed of and it's good that he's taken care of," he said. 

 

Tags:
Ben AffleckCasey AfflecksobrietysoberHollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close