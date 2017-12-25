Bengali film actor Partha Mukhopadhyay dead

Kolkata: Famed Bengali film actor Partha Mukhopadhyay died at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said. He was 70.

Mukhopadhyay was ailing for some time.

Much adored for his boy-next-door looks, Mukhopadhyay portrayed a number of memorable roles in the 1960s after getting a break as a child artiste in the film 'Maa' directed by Chitto Basu in 1958.

Tapan Sinha cast him as the protagonist in "Atithia, based on Rabindranath Tagore's cult short story. Mukhopadhyay also acted in Sinha's 'Aponjon'.

Known to carry himself well in both comedy and serious roles, Mukhopadhyay was at one time an automatic choice as Bengal film legend Uttam Kumar`s on-screen brother or son.

Balika Bodhu (1967), Dhonyi Meye (1971) , Agnishwar (1975), Amar Prithivi (1985), Baag Bandi Khela (1975) are some of his popular movies.

In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Mukhopadhyay will be remembered by the Bengali film buffs for his excellent performances in many movies.

The state government had conferred Mukhopadhyay with a special award for his contribution to Bengali films.