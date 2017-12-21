Bengali singer Jatileswar Mukhopadhyay dead

Kolkata: Acclaimed Bengali singer Jatileswar Mukhopadhyay died here today at a city hospital following a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Mukhopadhyay is survived by wife, son and daughter.

He had been admitted to hospital since December 6 and died of multi-organ failure as his condition turned extremely critical for the past few days, Mukhopadhyay's daughter Shubhaa said.

During the last two years, the singer was hospitalised several times for renal treatment, she said.

Mukhopadhyay's body would be kept at Rabindra Sadan tomorrow to allow the people to pay their last respects. His cremation would take place later in the day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the singer's death and said it was a big loss for the world of music.

"I wished him on his birthday only a week ago. Very sad. Condolences to his family," the CM said in a message.

The state government had conferred him with the 'Sangeet Samman' award in 2012.

Mukohpadhyay, who had learnt music under the guidance of doyens of Bengali light classical music Chinmoy Lahiri and Sudhin Dasgupta, carved his own individual style, which enriched Bengali music in the 70s-80s.

Among his popular numbers were 'E kon sakal', 'Tomar Sange Dekha Na Hole', 'Aamar Swapan Kinte Paare' and 'Bondhuya Amar Chokhe Jal Enechhe'.