Bengali singer Jatileswar Mukhopadhyay passes away

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali singer Jatileswar Mukhopadhyay on Thursday passed away at a hospital here following prolonged illness. He was 82 and is survived by wife, son and daughter.

According to family sources, he was admitted to hospital since December`s first week and died of multi-organ failure.

Mukhopadhyay`s body would be kept at Rabindra Sadan on Friday to allow the people to pay their last respects. His cremation would take place later in the day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the singer`s death.

"I wished him on his birthday only a week ago. Very sad. Condolences to his family," she said in a message.

The state government had conferred him with the `Sangeet Samman` award in 2012.

Mukohpadhyay crooned popular numbers like "E kon sakal", "Tomar Sange Dekha Na Hole", "Aamar Swapan Kinte Paare" and "Bondhuya Amar Chokhe Jal Enechhe" among many.

