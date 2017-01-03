Bengaluru molestation case: Salim Khan seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention

New Delhi: Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the recent Bengaluru molestation case. In a series of tweets, the 81-year-old star expressed his concern over the shameful act.

He also talked about the power of youth and sought PM's intervention on the immediate basis.

"Honble PM Narendrabhai, you have time and again mentioned that Indias youth will drive the country forward. Its a shame what the youth have done in Bngluru.Such acts are happning rptdly all ovr.We were also young once bt nvr have such things happnd," Salim posted online.

He added, "Narendrabhai the power of the youth is double edged it can go either way. You need to address it immediately @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

On New Year's Eve, women were molested and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

It happened in and around the junction of Brigade Road and MG Road.

(With PTI inputs)