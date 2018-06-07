हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Between Nick Jonas and Koala bear, Priyanka Chopra can't decide who's cuter—See pic

Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. 

Between Nick Jonas and Koala bear, Priyanka Chopra can&#039;t decide who&#039;s cuter—See pic

New Delhi: Gorgeous desi girl Priyanka Chopra is a headline maker. These days gossip mills are abuzz with the latest rumour that she is dating none other than international pop sensation Nick Jonas. The two have been spotted chilling together a couple of times, sending a panic wave amongst the paps!

Recently, Nick shared a cute video on Instagram where you can spot a cutesy Koala bear behind him. And guess what? Priyanka left an adorable comment on it, reading, “Who is cuter? Lol”

 

Hi!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Check out the screen grab here:

Earlier too, the duo has commented and liked each other's pictures on social media, adding more fuel to the rumour fire. A fan club had previously shared a video where PeeCee and Nick can be seen walking inside the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles where they had gone to watch a baseball match.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. Besides Piggy Chops and Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh respectively.

 

 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra boyfriendnick jonas girlfriendHollywoodpriyanka chopra dating

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close