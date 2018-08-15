हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Beyonce

Beyonce, Jay-Z dedicate concert to Aretha Franklin

Singers Beyonce and Jay-Z paid tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin who is medically critical.

Beyonce, Jay-Z dedicate concert to Aretha Franklin

Detroit: Singers Beyonce and Jay-Z paid tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin who is medically critical.

During their On the Run II Tour, the couple took a moment out of their performance and gave a nod to Franklin, reports metro.co.uk.

The "Love on the top" star said: "We love you and thank you for all the beautiful music."

The 76-year-old singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and is now facing serious health problems.

DJ Khaled also paid tribute to the singer, asking his fans during his gig to "send some love to Aretha Franklin" before he played "Respect", one of her popular songs.

Roland Martin, a journalist who frequently covers Franklin, broke the news of Franklin's health condition in a tweet which stated: "Many of you are asking me to confirm the health status of Aretha Franklin. Folks, I've known for several months. The Queen is surrounded by loved ones. T

Tags:
Beyoncejayzaretha frankliknrespect

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close