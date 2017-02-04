Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles didn't know of her pregnancy

Los Angeles: Singer Beyonce Knowles didn`t tell her father Mathew Knowles that she is pregnant with twins.

Beyonce revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. However, her father says the news came as a shock to him, reports etonline.com.

"I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, `Why is this person saying congratulations?` Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, `What are you talking about?` He was like, `Go to the web.` I didn`t know myself," said Matthew, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University.

However, once he heard the news, Mathew quickly called his daughter and they had a "wonderful" chat.

"I was like `B,` (and) she said, `Hi, Dad.` I was like, `You`re okay?` Because she sounded a little tired because she`s working on the Grammy performance.

"We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. (But) I`m not gonna tell you all of that? Beyonce and I had a great conversation. I`m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, `Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit`," he added.