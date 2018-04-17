Beyond The Clouds: Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan decode Mumbai slangs—Watch

New Delhi: Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi is ready to floor the audience with 'Beyond The Clouds'. The film features Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead and the trailer of the movie created quite a flutter online upon its release a few days back.

The lead pair Ishaan and Malavika play siblings on-screen and the story revolves around their relationship. The cast is busy promoting the film currently which is set to hit the screens on April 20, 2018. Ishaan and Malavika in an interview with BollywoodLife.com came up with a quick guide to the Mumbai slangs which can actually come in handy before watching the film.

Typical Mumbaiya slangs such as Bantai which means homie, friend, brother and Dimaag Ka Shot Hona meaning if someone gets pissed of or highly irritated at something etc have been decoded by the lead pair of the film.

Watch the video here:

'Beyond The Clouds' is reportedly a grown-up narrative of Majid Majidi's earlier directed masterpiece 'Children of Heaven'. The film has been set in Mumbai and presents the bond between a brother and his sister. Their journey and how the duo deals with turmoil together has been stressed upon.

'Beyond The Clouds' premiered at the BFI London Film Festival 2017. Its original background score has been composed by musical maestro AR Rahman.