Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon shares close up pic of newborn son, asks for a name suggestion—See pic

New Delhi: The popular and lovable face on television Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi from superhit sit-com 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' became a proud mommy on January 19, 2019, and welcomed a baby boy.

After posing with her hubby and newborn baby right outside the hospital, the telly actress shared a close-up picture of her son it's adorable. She, in the caption, sought suggestions from fans to decide on a baby name. Saumya wrote: “My little munchkin needs a name. We have not been able to decide. Common let your suggestions pour. Need your help. If I choose your name, My little prince will send you a gift? Hint hint: name should be unique, small and should have a great meaning.”

Anita Bhabi ka Gori Mem had announced her pregnancy news on social media with a beautiful picture and caption. The actress got married to beau Saurabh Devendra Singh last year.

Saumya became a household name—all thanks to the super success of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' where she plays one of the leads known as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem. The other main actors include Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi).

The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. The supporting cast on the show is also hugely popular and the characters they play have now become household names.