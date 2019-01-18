Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Gori Mem aka Saumya Tandon blessed with a baby boy!

New Delhi: The popular television actress Saumya Tandon, better known as Gori Mem from superhit sit-com 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress had announced her pregnancy news on social media with a beautiful picture and caption.

She wrote: "Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout.

Thanks @sachin113photographer for capturing my happy moments. You are too sweet. @shraddha.naik thanks for making me always look beautiful and add beauty in my life with ur friendship."

The actress got married to beau Saurabh Devendra Singh last year.

Saumya became a household name—all thanks to the super success of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' where she plays one of the leads known as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem. The other main actors include Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi).

The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. The supporting cast on the show is also hugely popular and the characters they play have now become household names.

Congratulations Saumya!