हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saumya Tandon

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Gori Mem aka Saumya Tandon confirms pregnancy, shares post

The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain&#039;s Gori Mem aka Saumya Tandon confirms pregnancy, shares post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular sitcoms on television, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' is loved by the viewers. The four main leads on the show—Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Saumya Tandon (Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi) enjoy a solid fan base.

Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem is quite an avid social media user. She took to her Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy news through a post. 

She wrote in the caption: "Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout."

Check it out here:

Also, check out her other amazing pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looking for that something I lost while running in that busy race. #londondairies moods n moments by @vkumarlondon

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on

The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. 

She has ditched her long mane and now sports short bob, looking every bit gorgeous. The actress is a known face on television who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister's role in Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster hit 'Jab We Met'.

The show is immensely popular amongst the viewers. The supporting cast on the show is also hugely popular and the characters they play have now become household names.

Congratulations, Saumya!

 

 

Tags:
Saumya Tandonsaumya tandon pregnantBhabiji Ghar Par HainBhabiji Ghar Par Hain actressgori mem

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close