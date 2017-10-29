Bharti Singh to go for a destination wedding on this date, goes on weight loss spree

Popular comedian Bharti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, and has chosen an exotic location for the D-day. The lovebirds have chosen Goa as the destination for their wedding.

The announcement of the date was made by the comedian and her beau on social media websites Twiiter and Instagram.

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

The couple got engaged this year itself, following which they have been busy with preparations for the wedding day. They also made a visit to the Golden temple in Amritsar recently.

Along with the preparations, Bharti has also reportedly undertaken a rigorous workout regime in the run up to the D-day. According to reports, the comedian has lost as much as 10 kg till now, and intends to shed further weight before December 3.

Haarsh and Bharti have been seen together in television dance reality show Nach Baliye earlier in 2017. It was the public announcement of sorts by the couple of their relationship.

Another Nach Baliye contestant, Aashka Goradia, is also reportedly getting married on the same date.