Bhojpuri star Monalisa sizzles as Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 - Watch promo

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to sizzle as Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. The pretty actress took to her Instagram a couple of days back to announce her next project and share its promo video.

Monalisa looks absolutely stunning in her Bengali avatar. With vermillion adorning her hair parting and the red kumkum bindi on her forehead, Monalisa looks absolutely gorgeous in the desi avatar.

Her sarees will make every woman green with envy as he drapes the six-yard-long garment beautifully. The traditional Shakha and Paula (white and red bangles worn by married Bengali women) compliment her look.

Check out the promo and the pics shared by her here:

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

