Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her love life on Anaita's talk show

The actress was last seen in Lust Stories.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her love life on Anaita&#039;s talk show

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar made her impressive debut with YRF's 'Dum Lagake Haisha' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress lost oodles of weight and stunned everyone with her new avatar.

Last year, she featured in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and this Shree Narayan Singh directorial created quite a storm amongst the viewers. The talented actress was recently seen on ace fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania's show where she opened up about her love life.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Bhumi revealed that at present she has no time to find love. She said, “Unfortunately, and I'm not trying to be a cliche, but I'm really married to my work right now.”

When asked a little more, Bhumi told Anaisha, “See, that's why I travel”, adding that she has more of a 'lust life' than a love life.

Talking about men, Bhumi added, “I'm so focussed right now, that it's just my vibe. It's not like I'm not open to it.”

The actress was last seen in Lust Stories—a Netflix India original consisting of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

It happens to be and a sequel to the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies. 

