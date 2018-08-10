Bhushan Kumar makes his digital debut

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar on Friday made his digital debut by joining the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Mumbai: T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar on Friday made his digital debut by joining the micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Digital is clearly the way forward as can be seen from the numerous marketing efforts undertaken to promote a film today. Besides, we at T-Series are firm believers and followers of the digital age. It was only befitting that I join the social media universe and engage with the audience on a real-time basis," Bhushan said in a statement.

"I have been wanting to join the digital world for some time now and engage with T-Series followers. What better than having a social media account where I can share, contribute and stay in touch with the world personally," added the music industrialist turned film producer.

T-Series has given hit films like "Hindi Medium", "Tumhari Sulu" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety". 

Tags:
Bhushan KumartseriesGulshan KumarTumhari Sulu

