हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Big B, Anushka hail team India after MCG Test win

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its victory over Australia in the third Test match in Melbourne.

Big B, Anushka hail team India after MCG Test win

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its victory over Australia in the third Test match in Melbourne.

"Yeah! India wins! Well done Team India...," Amitabh posted on Instagram along with a photograph of the team celebrating their win on field. 

In the post, the "Pink" actor also wrote a short poem in Hindi, praising cricketers Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant for their commendable performances.

Indian team defeated Australia by 137 runs in the third cricket Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

This is also the first time that India have taken the lead in a Test series in Australia.

Anushka, wife of Kohli, also took to social media to express her happiness over the team's win. She posted a video clip of the match on Instagram story and called it a "historic win".

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAnushkaVirat Kohliindian cricket team

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close