Big B discusses cinema with Ayan, Ranbir

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan discussed cinema and content with his "Brahmastra" director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He says the young talents have "special gifts and thoughts".

"And later time spent with Ayan and Ranbir upstairs to talk 'Brahmastra' from the morrow together .. and to discuss film and content and cinema. The young have some very special gifts and thoughts," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The 76-year-old finds it a "delight" to be in Ayan and Ranbir's company.

"To listen to drift in their modern outlooks and to be able to put across the point of 50 years in the Industry, its time changes and its development into the most powerful tools of influence."

The "Piku" star added that there is so much to "learn, accomplish, observe and self educate. The paucity of that ever timeless time machine."

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will release in December 2019. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel.