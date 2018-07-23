हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Big B's KBC 10 teaser applauds spirit of resilience

Mumbai: The tenth season of popular reality TV game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati will celebrate the common man's undying spirit behind struggle, as per its teaser unveiled on Monday.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, the show's megastar host, features at the end of the teaser, asking the campaign theme "#KabTakRokoge?"

In its new season, Sony Entertainment Television's KBC will applaud the undying spirit behind every struggle and of resilience, read a statement.

Conceptualised and written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, the campaign highlights three relatable stories.

The ethos of the campaign is about bravely facing situations in life that tend to deter people from achieving their goals.

The three films have been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for their unique movies "Dangal" and "Nil Battey Sannata" respectively.

Ashwiny tweeted: "Amitabh Bachchan and KBC are back to encourage and celebrate people who have dreams to make it happen."

The show will be launched soon.

Amitabh BachchanKBCSeason 10Kaun Banega Crorepati

