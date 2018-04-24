Big responsibility if people call me game-changer, says Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been given the `Game-changer of the Year` honour at the 11th GeoSpa asiaSpa India Awards, says the tag is a big responsibility.

Rajkummar was at the event along with Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha, Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Diana Penty, Poonam Dhillon, and Richa Chadha here on Monday night.

"Awards are really important because it motivates me even more to work harder. When you have done hard work for the whole year and if people recognise your effort and honour you with an award, then obviously it feels special.

"I am really thankful and excited because game-changer is the big term. I think it`s a big responsibility if people term me as game-changer. So I am actually really overwhelmed with this tag."

The actor, who has won commercial success as well as critical acclaim, says all the awards he has received so far are equally special to him.

The GeoSpa asiaSpa India Awards celebrates the efforts of those who have played an instrumental role in putting India`s wellness industry on the world map.

Pankaj Arora, Managing Director, Geospa Fitness, said: "Our country has woken up to the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and people are taking various measures to lead a healthy life."