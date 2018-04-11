Bigg Boss 10 beauty Monalisa looks resplendent in traditional Bengali avatar- See pics

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa took to her Instagram page to share two photographs which showcase her traditional Bengali avatar.

The Bengali beauty looks resplendent in a white and red Jamdani saree teamed up with a red blouse. The red bindi, sindoor and the traditional Shakha and Paula (bangles worn by married women in Bengal) complete her look.

Check out her posts here:

The pretty actress is all set to sizzle as Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. She announced it on Instagram a few days ago.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

The actress has featured in over 100 Bhojpuri films. She has also acted in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.