Bigg Boss 10: Jason Shah opens up about his sudden exit from Salman Khan's show

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:10
New Delhi: Celebrity contestant Jason Shah, who failed to claim his place inside the house of  'Bigg Boss'  season 10, recently took to Instagram to explain his sudden exit from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television show. 

In an online post, Jason revealed that he left the TV program due to some health issues. He further thanked his fans for all the love and support.

"Feels good to be back, unfortunately cause of health issues I couldn't stay longer in the big boss house," Jason wrote on Instagram.

He further posted, "just wanted to say thank you to everyone that supported me during this time especially with all of your prayers and good wishes. Lots of to all of you."

Jason made an impact on the audience with his well-chiselled body and killer attitude. He was often seen indulging in adorable conversations with contestant Bani J inside the controversial house.

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:10

