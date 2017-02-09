Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar back in Mumbai – WATCH video message for friends, supporters

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to Twitter Wednesday to tell his friends and supporters back home that he is on his way to Mumbai and would meet them when he returns.

Check out the video embedded below:

Abhi fit hone do...phir mujhe hit hone do... pic.twitter.com/JKCgmtfOsU — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) 8 February 2017

The Noida boy emerged as the most popular contestant of the tenth edition of popular yet controversial realty show. He was one of the eight commoner contestants who were pitted against 7 celebrity participants.

However, soon after he was declared the winner of the show, he landed in a controversy. Videos of his wedding ceremony surfaced online and many of the viewers of Bigg Boss 10 wondered why he kept his marriage under wraps.

In order to put all speculations about his marriage to rest, the Bigg Boss 10 winner, subsequently admitted to being married and even spoke about his estranged wife.

Surprisingly, the fact about Manveer’s marital status hasn’t dented his fan following. And now his fans are eager to know what he intends to do in future.