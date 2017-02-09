close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar back in Mumbai – WATCH video message for friends, supporters

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:15
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar back in Mumbai – WATCH video message for friends, supporters

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to Twitter Wednesday to tell his friends and supporters back home that he is on his way to Mumbai and would meet them when he returns.

Check out the video embedded below:

The Noida boy emerged as the most popular contestant of the tenth edition of popular yet controversial realty show. He was one of the eight commoner contestants who were pitted against 7 celebrity participants.

However, soon after he was declared the winner of the show, he landed in a controversy. Videos of his wedding ceremony surfaced online and many of the viewers of Bigg Boss 10 wondered why he kept his marriage under wraps.

In order to put all speculations about his marriage to rest, the Bigg Boss 10 winner, subsequently admitted to being married and even spoke about his estranged wife.

Surprisingly, the fact about Manveer’s marital status hasn’t dented his fan following. And now his fans are eager to know what he intends to do in future.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.