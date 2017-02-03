‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar breaks his silence on marriage rumours

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar has finally put all speculations to rest by admitting that he is very much a married man. In a video that has surfaced online, we can see Manveer talk about his troubled married life and daughter.

In the video, Manveer talks about his estranged wife and says, “mere terms itne kharab rahe hain...emotional blackmail keh lo ya pressurised keh lo...kisi bhi surrounding ya kasie bhi... 2014 mein meri shadi hui....5-6 mahine humare terms theek rahe...unki taraf se cheezein kharab hone lagin...toh mujhe chhod ke keh lo...ya mujhse alag hoke ja chuki thi...”

Here’s the rough translation.

(“I was not on good terms... I was emotionally blackmailed or pressurised...whatever you say...I was somehow married in 2014... for about 5-6 months things were fine... then she had issues with me... she left me. got separated from me.)

Must Watch #ManveerGurjar clarification on his marriage RT https://t.co/5Iu6H1LJDz — Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjarr) 3 February 2017

In the video, Manveer also spoke about his daughter. He said that his estranged wife has returned to his residence and he has no idea which way his marital life will progress. However, he has said that once things get sorted in his personal life, he will let his fans know about it.

Manveer, however denied that he had no ill intentions of hiding his marital status to win the game because he played the game in its true spirit.