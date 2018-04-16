Bigg Boss 11 arch rivals Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan unite in Haryana

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary couldn't see each other eye to eye as long as they were a part of the show. But now the two have united for Sapna's brother's wedding. Fellow contestants Akash Dadlani and Mehjabi Siddiqui were also present at the wedding.

Through the show, Sapna and Arshi were seen calling out names to each other. Once Arshi's comment irked Sapna so much that she decided to follow her all the time and sang songs to annoy her.The two were at loggerheads and never got along well but now they seem to have buried their hatchet.

Arshi took to social media and shared some fun pictures and videos from the wedding.

Have a look:

In the videos, both Sapna and Arshi were seen grooving to Baadshaho track 'Mere Rashke Qamar'.

And some more:

Famous Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary was known for her dance moves even inside the Bigg Boss house. Although Sapna couldn't reach the finals, she was regarded as one of the strongest contestants because of her huge fan following.Post her exit from the show, Sapna featured in a dance video 'Hatt Ja Tau' from the film 'Veerey Ki Wedding'. With offers pouring in, there seems to be no stopping for this talented dancer, whose popularity has only increased after Bigg Boss.

Surprisingly none of her close friends Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi from BB11 attended her brother's wedding.