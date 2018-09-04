हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan in a sheer saree is a sight to behold-See pic

Have you seen her picture yet?  

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan in a sheer saree is a sight to behold-See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The controversial queen of Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan's transformation is commendable. After appearing in various reality shows, Arshi did many photo shoots. The actress lost weight and now looks almost unrecognisable in her new avatar. Recently, Arshi shared a picture in a sheer saree and we must say the actress looks absolutely stunning in the saree.

Check out her picture below:

After Bigg Boss, there was no stopping for this aspiring actress. She was invited to various events across the globe and was felicitated with many awards for being an out and out entertainer inside the Bigg Boss house. 

The entertaining actress made some great equations inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She bonded well with Vikas Gupta, Akash etc and her love-hate relationship with 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde continues to attract eyeballs even outside the show.

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house, Arshi was seen expressing her fondness for TV actor Hiten Tejwani, who would run away from her. However, their crazy banter was liked by the audiences a lot.

After the show, Arshi got a few assignments in her kitty. She was seen in MTV Box Cricket League where a host of celebrities from Indian television turned participants.

Tags:
Arshi KhanBigg Boss 11Vikas GuptaShilpa ShindeHina Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close