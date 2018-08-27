हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan's shocking transformation will blow your mind-See pic

Have you seen her pictures yet?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan&#039;s shocking transformation will blow your mind-See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The controversial queen of Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan doesn't look the same anymore. After appearing in various reality shows, Arshi did many photo shoots. The actress lost weight and now looks almost unrecognisable in her new avatar. Recently, Arshi was in Dubai for a magazine shoot and she had shared some pictures that will completely blow your mind.

The actress looks smouldering and much more stylish now. Check out her pictures:

 

 

A post shared by Arshi khan (A.K) (@arshikofficial) on

 

 

 

A post shared by Arshi khan (A.K) (@arshikofficial) on

After Bigg Boss, there was no stopping for this aspiring actress. She was invited to various events across the globe and was felicitated with many awards for being an out and out entertainer inside the Bigg Boss house. 

The entertaining actress made some great equations inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She bonded well with Vikas Gupta, Akash etc and her love-hate relationship with 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde continues to attract eyeballs even outside the show.

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house, Arshi was seen expressing her fondness for TV actor Hiten Tejwani, who would run away from her. However, their crazy banter was liked by the audiences a lot.

After the show, Arshi got a few assignments in her kitty. She was seen in MTV Box Cricket League where a host of celebrities from Indian television turned participants.

Arshi Khanbigg boss 11 contestantVikas GuptaShilpa ShindeHiten Tejwani

