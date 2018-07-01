हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan's unbelievable transformation will blow your mind

The entertaining actress made some great equations inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan&#039;s unbelievable transformation will blow your mind
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Awaam Ki Jaan' Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 11, is enjoying her new found stardom. The actress is quite a rage on social media and her dance moves often grab headlines. Recently, her shocking transformation took the social media by storm and needless to say, Arshi looks fabulous in her new avatar.

In the recent pictures shared by Arshi on social media, the actress can be seen flaunting her chiselled body in smashing beachwear. The actress looks unrecognisable and looks so Bollywood-ready.

Check out her pictures:

After Bigg Boss, there was no stopping for this aspiring actress. She was invited to various events across the globe and was felicitated with many awards for being an out and out entertainer inside the Bigg Boss house. 

The entertaining actress made some great equations inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She bonded well with Vikas Gupta, Akash etc and her love-hate relationship with 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde continues to attract eyeballs even outside the show.

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house, Arshi was seen expressing her fondness for TV actor Hiten Tejwani, who would run away from her. However, their crazy banter was liked by the audiences a lot.

After the show, Arshi got a few assignments in her kitty. She was seen in MTV Box Cricket League where a host of celebrities from Indian television turned participants.

Tags:
Arshi Khanbigg boss 11 contestantVikas GuptaShilpa Shinde

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close