Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra booked for posting 'fake iPhone ad' on Instagram

For the unversed, Bandgi Kalra appeared in Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant.

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra has been charged for reportedly cheating a city-based enginneering student by sharing a fake ad of Iphone X on her Instagram handle.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Yuvraj Singh Yadav, the complainant, who followed Bangdi on Instagram, claimed that the model had posted a fake advertisement of an Iphone X on the photo-sharing app on behalf of two-Delhi based firms, Different Collection and Nexafation.com. On seeing the ad, Yadav was quick to book an Iphone X for Rs 61000 as it was way cheaper than the original price of over Rs 83,000.

As per the agreement, Yuvraj transferred Rs 13,000 to a PayTM account linked to 6359007813. Later, when he checked Bandgi's account, he found the ad missing from her handle. Although that aroused his suspicion, the seller who had provided his whatsapp number assured him that the product will be delivered to him via courier company Blue Dart.

All hell broke loose, when on Wednesday the courier finally arrived and Yadav payed the remaining amount of Rs 48,000 only to find a dummy Iphone X inside the package.

Upon realising that he has been duped, Yadav filed a police complaint Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru. Police Inspector Sadiq Pasha, who is looking after the case, told the daily that Kalra has been summoned for questioning as she was partly innvoled in the cheating case.

"We have sent an email to Kalra and have summoned her. Though we are not sure of her exact involvement in the incident, she has promoted the product on her Instagram account. Though she has deleted the post, the victim has submitted the screenshot," Police was quoted as saying

"Kalra has over five lakh followers on her Instagram account and we suspect many more people may have got cheated similarly," he added.  Inspector also revealed that the model has been given three days days to appear before the police, failing which a team will be sent to arrest her. 

For the unversed, Bandgi Kalra appeared in Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant. She was known for her relationship inside the house with fellow-contestant Puneesh Sharma.

