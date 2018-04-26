Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan looks unrecognisable in her new desi avatar—Pic proof

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan has a huge fan following—all thanks to her superhit TV shows. The telly actress was one of the most talked about contestants this year on the reality show and gave a tough fight to Shilpa Shinde, who finally bagged the winner's title.

After 'Bigg Boss 11', Hina will soon be seen in a new project titled 'Smart Phone'. Not much is known about the show right now. The actress, however, took to Twitter and shared a picture collage of her new role. She sports a desi, de-glam look this time and it certainly ups our curiosity.

She wrote: My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon.”

Looks interesting, isn't it? Well, Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

Reportedly, the actress also a short film in the pipeline. She recently got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television.

All Hina Khan fans can now rejoice as 'Sher Khan' is coming back!