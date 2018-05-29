Bigg Boss 11 contestant Jyoti Kumari's Jadu Hai Nasha Hai video will leave you spellbound - Watch

Mumbai: Do you remember Jyoti Kumari, one of the commoner contestants of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 11? The girl from a small town named Maussaudi in Patna, has transformed into a diva of sorts.

She looks very different these days and her transformation will make your jaw drop. A video of Jyoti dubsmashing a popular Bollywood romantic track Jadu Hai Nasha Hai has been posted on Instagram.

And it is apparently one of her favourite songs.

Check out the video below:

In the promo video which introduced the first four commoner contestants of season 11 ahead of the show’s launch, Jyoti introduced herself as a, "Mamooli chaprasi ki beti”. She said, “Mamooli chaprasi ki beti ke sapne mamooli ho yeh zaroori nahin."

Jyoti was one of the most silent contestants of Bigg Boss season 11. She shared a special equation with Vikas Gupta and treated him like her brother. However, as a contestant, she was very inactive, to say the least, and owing to her non-competitive spirit, she was somewhat unpopular.