Bigg Boss 11 contestant Monalisa posts pic on Instagram, gets mercilessly trolled

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa was trolled and objectified after she posted a picture of hers on Instagram on Monday.

The photograph shows Monalisa wearing a red dress. Her fans admired her but trolls passed lewd remarks and even ended up objectifying her.

Most of the comments were crass and offensive.

Here's the picture that she had posted:

Like Monalisa, a number of other actresses to become recipients of such deplorable and obscene comments from trolls every day on social media. But these don't stop them from being who they are. These women know how to give befitting responses to those who slut-shame, ridicule and objectify them.

On the work front, Monalisa is all set to sizzle as Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. She announced it on Instagram a few days ago.

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is offered Rs 5-7 Lakh per film. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and worked in a number of films since then.