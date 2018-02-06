Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma is in Switzerland with Tejasswi Prakash —Deets inside

New Delhi: Priyank Sharma appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 11 and his stint in the house had been quite eventful. He was asked to the leave the show after he exhibited violence and was brought back on popular demand. His ex, Divya Agarwal entered the house and her words left everyone surprised.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash was a part of the controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki in which an 18-year-old Diya (Tejasswi) gets married to a 9-year-old. The plot of the show didn't go well with the audience and hence, the show was taken off air.

Now, Priyank and Tejasswi are in Switzerland and this news comes as a surprise. The two have wrapped up a shooting schedule in Interlaken, Switzerland.

Priyank shared a photograph with Tejasswi and wrote-

"With the teja bhai @tejasswiprakash .great fun shooting in INTERLAKEN @myswitzerland @myswitzerlandin @atsbb Wardrobe courtesy : @superdryindia and styling by @chandnikdoshi"

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:36am PST

Tejjaswi shared the same photograph with the caption-

'Had a great time shooting with @priyanksharmaaa in @myinterlakencan’t wait for the episodes to come out #inlovewithswitzerland'

The duo hasn't revealed anything about the project for which they have completed shooting. We really wonder what they come up with but one thing is for sure, it is going to be dayum interesting!