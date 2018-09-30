हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta lashes out Sreesanth for underestimating women

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, who became a popular household name after his successful stint in Bigg Boss 11, has lashed out at Sreesanth for underestimating women.

Taking to Twitter, Vikas wrote, "Very Disappointed with @sreesanth36 for underestimating Women in the Indian cricket team and the big boss house. Make him watch @eyehinakhan doing the tasks he wouldn’t take women lightly ever  5 out of 11 seasons have been won by women including ours @ShindeShilpaS #BigBoss12."

Through his tweet, Vikas not only gave a piece of his mind to Sreesanth, but he also praised Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde in his post. Hina, performed every task with finesse inside the Bigg Boss 11 house while Shilpa emerged as the winner.

Earlier this week, Vikas entered the Bigg Boss 12 to give the contestants' reality check. While some took his suggestions well, Sreesanth couldn't take his comment well.

